The White Food Diet

Jack Riccardi
Dec 3, 2021 @ 3:26pm

Here’s a problem you didn’t know we had.

Farmers’ markets and food charities are ackshually hotbeds of white supremacy. Wow, you could have fooled me. Very sneaky!

It’s the pitch from some guilt-ridden white woman who ran a dreadful webinar at Washington State University.

(Please, no one tell her that the school mascot is “Cougars”. It would just be too much.)

Since food charity is racist, shouldn’t Democrats immediately end the hundred billion or so a year we spend on SNAP?

After all, the anti-racist thing to do would be to let hungry people find their own “spaces” and fend for themselves.

Good God, these people in academia…

farmer's markets food charities racism
