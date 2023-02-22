The WHO and Ukraine’s Partnership: Upholding Sovereignty or Risking Autonomy?

Is the reliance on the WHO by Ukraine and Joe Biden putting our sovereignty at risk? Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and pledged his commitment to their national sovereignty. However, the Biden administration has allegedly been secretly negotiating to give Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, a puppet of the Chinese Communist Party, authority to make decisions about public health in Ukraine. This would effectively surrender Ukraine’s sovereignty and freedom to a supranational World Health Organization controlled by globalists. For more information, Lars speaks with Frank Gaffney – Founder of the Center for Security Policy.

