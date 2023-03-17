The Worst Apology of The Week

Lachlan Markay is some kind of leftist political hack who recently was Tweeting about the White Stripes.

They are (or were, I think they’re currently broken up) a band that made some good, and even some great music starting in the ’90s, but predominantly in the 2000s. “Seven Nation Army” has made or topped lists of the “best songs of the century, so far”, and they were considered a top concert ticket at one time.

I don’t own their music, but I like it. Jack White is definitely an acquired taste, and the critics have truly been all over the place on these guys over the years.

All of which is prelude to this: Lachlan Markay wrote that drummer Meg White was “terrible, and no band is better for having shitty percussion”.

OK, it’s an opinion, right? No artist is above bad reviews, and I would think Meg and Jack have heard plenty.

He got some pushback, natch, and went completely, noodle-soft.

After deleting his Tweet, Markay referred to his “ill-advised”(?) comment, and wrote several bleating, desperate follow-on Tweets:

“By now you’ve probably seen an ill-advised (and since-deleted) tweet I sent out yesterday about the White Stripes and Meg White,” he said on Twitter. “It was an over-the-top take on TWS and White as a drummer, and was, let’s face it, just truly awful in every way. Petty, obnoxious, just plain wrong.”

“I don’t know if Meg White herself saw that tweet. I hope not, because I imagine it wouldn’t feel great to see a stranger dumping on you like that,” he added. “So to Meg White: I am sorry. Really. And to women in the music business generally, who I think are disproportionately subject to this sort of shit, I am sorry to have fed that as well. I’m really going to try to be more thoughtful in the future, both on here and off.”

He continued: “I’ve been thinking to myself as all this—again, completely justified—hate comes in over the last 24 hours: why did I actually write that? It’s not what I really think, and I like to think I’m not the asshole it made me out to be, or at least I try not to be.

Jeez, are the White Stripes holding a family member hostage, Lachlan, or what?

Or…is it because you criticized a woman drummer?

Because I can’t really see this level of groveling coming from someone like you, for having knocked a guy.

Quite the commentary on how some lefties’ “feminism” is a mile wide and an inch deep.