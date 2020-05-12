      Weather Alert

Theaters, studios mulling $2 tickets to retro blockbusters to get people back to the movies

May 12, 2020 @ 4:00pm
"Back to the Future" - Photo by Universal/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — After the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered movie theaters all over the country, the Wall Street Journal reports Hollywood studios and theater chains are mulling $2 tickets to get people back to the movies.

The paper reports Universal Pictures’ Jaws and Back to the Future, and Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter series could be be among those back on the big screen at a bargain-basement ticket price of two to five bucks.

Lionsgate is offering its hits like the Hunger Games franchise, too.

States including Texas and Georgia have begun reopening business following pandemic shutdowns, and theaters there have plans to reopen in limited capacities, and with enhanced cleaning of seats and other areas between screenings.

