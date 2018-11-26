There’s A NEW Way to help “Wrappin’ With Jack 20”

In this, our 20th year of supporting Family Service Association of San Antonio, listeners have found a new way to give.

They are ordering gifts online, sites like Amazon.com and the like, and shipping directly to the radio station.

All I can say is thank you.

We are still accepting gifts that you bring on the night of our event, December 11 from 6 to 8 P.M. at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, inside beautiful Saengerfest Halle.

And we are still accepting them at our sponsor drop off locations, which you can find here.

You can also make a credit card contribution on our WWJ page.

But, if Cyber Monday or online shopping is more your thing, feel free to order and ship directly to: KTSA Radio, Attn.: Jack Riccardi, 4050 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX 78218.

Make sure it’s here no later than the 10th for our Wrappin’ event on the 11th.

Most needed: socks, sweats, blankets, clothing for men/women/children, kitchen goods, bedding and toys.

Remember: for most of these folks, your gift is the only one they receive,

You can make the difference between nothing, and everything. Between despair and hope. Between not counting, and counting. Counting is better.

I have to ask, because we need your help this year.

Please shop—or click—right now.

“Wrappin’ With Jack 20” is sponsored by Quarter Moon Plumbing, and in part by Copenhagen Furniture, Cowboy Cleaners and Window World/S.A.