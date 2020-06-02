      Weather Alert

There’s no proof there will be a 2nd wave of Coronavirus this fall

Lars Larson
Jun 2, 2020 @ 2:55pm

Lars brings on Dr. Betsy McCaughey, senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, Former Lt. Gov of New York, and Founder & Chairman of the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths and NYTimes best-selling author of “Beating Obamacare” to discuss why American’s shouldn’t expect a 2nd wave of the Coronavirus this fall. New reports from Italy have quite suddenly become less lethal, in addition there hasn’t been any evidence that the virus will reappear in a few months. Listen below for more.

