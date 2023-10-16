There’s Nothing Wrong With The Patient’s Heart

Flames are seen after an Israeli airstrike hit a purported Hamas target in Gaza City, Gaza, June 15, 2021. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Watching the news, you would think support for Israel is about on a par with support for Bud Light…or Congress, say.

Every college campus is seething with not just “peace protesters”, but full-throated, lusty lovers of Hamas “decolonization” and antisemitism.

Don’t be fooled.

Overwhelmingly, every opinion poll shows Americans blame Hamas, not Israel. By margins of 3- and 4-1, they blame the attackers over the victim.

This would only surprise you if you assumed that these campuses are thought-centers, reflecting the body politic. Evidently not. And good.

Another time, we can discuss what IS going on with the UPenn and Harvard kids, but for now, I think there’s an even more interesting trend in the surveys I’ve seen, like this latest from Rasmussen Reports:

Asked if they agreed with the stated goal of “complete eradication of Hamas from Gaza” people agreed 66% to 19%, more than 3-1. Truth be told, a lotof people living under Hamas wouldn’t mind them taken off the board.

Civilization doesn’t go far enough, hard enough, in opposing terrorism, and fighting fire with fire. The stand, and the resolve, are clear, and that’s in the absence of much leadership or rallying of the people, since pols make anodyne, focus-group-tested statements, and the media…well, bless their Ivy League hearts.

A lot of the people saying yes to that “complete eradication” statement, unlike the great academic unwashed, have worn the uniform of their country, or have children who do and/or will. They’re not naive about war. Just tired of bullshit appeasement, and tired of stopping short of defeating evil.

So, when people in 2023 see lefties brandishing swastikas and chanting “gas the Jews” or “F— the Jews”, they know in their hearts what they’re seeing, and they remember their history. There’s a job to do, and Israel seems ready to do it.

Good thing.