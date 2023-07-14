There’s Something About LeBron

We are “lucky” that LeBron James is still playing professional basketball.

I know this because he told us, the other night, at the “ESPYS”.

Really.

In its current death spiral, ESPN billed as “breaking news” the podium pronouncement from the King that he will be back in a Lakers uniform for another season.

Don’t get me wrong—he’s a Rushmore-level talent and all, but why is he so “cringy”, to use Colin Cowherd’s apt adjective?

I get that he might have considered retirement, given that he’s a half-Biden years old, but “breaking news” would be that he’s retiring. Continuing to play is…continuing news. Or not news. Didn’t everyone expect him to continue to play?

Get this:

“I don’t care how many points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor…the real question is can I play without cheating the game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

Wow, I feel like we just survived a close call with a meteor or something.

Not to take away from this past season, which was truly special, and not to overlook James’ genuine and huge financial generosity, but…

How can this man be so loved, and so talented, and so…needy??

Hard to look past the flopping, the “Finals” fainting couch behavior at AT&T Center, the nauseating 2010 “Decision” announcement about Miami. It’s not just the ego or the self indulgence, so widely on display with many pro athletes. This is something else.

With LBJ, it’s his fragile quest for being appreciated, an insatiable thirst for us to need him. Is this even about hoops or does someone need a hug?

“How lucky are we?”

Well, if you have to ask…