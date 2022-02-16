      Weather Alert

These actions by Hillary Clinton are much worse than Watergate

Lars Larson
Feb 16, 2022 @ 3:29pm

Did Hillary Clinton and her campaign commit espionage and treason? Special Counsel John Durham reportedly said in a new court filing that a Clinton-tied lawyer was working with a technology company to access the White servers as well as Internet data from the Trump Tower to dig up dirt on candidate and President, Donald J. Trump to tie him to Russia. For more information, Lars speaks with Hans Von Spakovsky, a Senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

 

The post These actions by Hillary Clinton are much worse than Watergate appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
More than 2,100 hidden camera images recovered from Kendall Co. rental cabin
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating two men who opened fire at North St. Mary's bar
Portion of Loop 1604 closed due to 18-wheeler accident
San Antonio woman and her boyfriend charged after severely beaten 5 year old girl dies
SAPD: Contractor killed by co-worker at Northside apartment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On