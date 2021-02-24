      Weather Alert

They’re Drawing A Paycheck So Why Are Teachers Refusing To Go Back To Class?

Lars Larson
Feb 24, 2021 @ 2:06pm

Despite the call from both the school districts, and Jay Inslee, Washington’s governor teachers in the Evergreen State have decided they should be able to choose when and where they work, while still drawing a paycheck from your tax dollars. Despite science and assurances that schools can re-0pen safely teachers unions are making some pretty unreasonable demands before agreeing to come back to the classroom and do their job teaching your kids.

To discuss this, Lars spoke with Liv Finne the Director of the Center for Education at the Washington Policy Center who explains the idiotic situation surrounding education in Washington State.

Listen to the interview below:

The post They’re Drawing A Paycheck So Why Are Teachers Refusing To Go Back To Class? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas