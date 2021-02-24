They’re Drawing A Paycheck So Why Are Teachers Refusing To Go Back To Class?
Despite the call from both the school districts, and Jay Inslee, Washington’s governor teachers in the Evergreen State have decided they should be able to choose when and where they work, while still drawing a paycheck from your tax dollars. Despite science and assurances that schools can re-0pen safely teachers unions are making some pretty unreasonable demands before agreeing to come back to the classroom and do their job teaching your kids.
To discuss this, Lars spoke with Liv Finne the Director of the Center for Education at the Washington Policy Center who explains the idiotic situation surrounding education in Washington State.
Listen to the interview below:
