Thief breaks into San Antonio Police Department vehicle parked at the home of Chief William McManus

By Don Morgan
February 3, 2023 10:27AM CST
Screenshot from San Antonio Police Department video

SAN ANTNIO (KTSA News) — Someone has broken into the department issued SUV driven by San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

KSAT-12 is reporting the theft happened at around 9 P.M. Thursday at the Chief’s home, located just North of Downtown San Antonio.

A witness tells police they saw someone in a red hoodie inside the Chief’s SUV, which was parked outside his home. The thief ran off and jumped into a gray colored car when the headlights from the witness vehicle shined on them.

According to a report from the SAPD, the crook broke into the SUV and got away with the Chief’s ballistics vest.

No other details have been released.

 

