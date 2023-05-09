Thief crashes stolen work truck while trying to get away from police in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in New Braunfels were probably shocked when they began chasing a vehicle that had been stolen from a local electric company.

According to the New Braunfels Police Department Facebook page, it all started just before 7:30 A.M. Tuesday.

NBPD got a call that the Chevy Expo work vehicle had been stolen from the business on Industrial Drive.

Officers spotted the stolen truck near the I-35 and 306 intersection. They attempted to stop the driver but they sped up and a chase got under way.

Officers backed off due to the erratic driving of the thief. It was a short time later that the driver crashed into 3 pickups at the Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center at Seguin Avenue but kept on going.

Officers used their vehicles to surround the truck before it could get back onto I-35.

Police say the driver, a 22 year old San Antonio man was taken into custody. he was booked at the Comal County Jail on charges including: Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle.

Since one of the drivers in a pickup he crashed into was hurt, the thief will face additional charges. Police learned the man also had several active warrants in Bexar County.

The thief’s name hasn’t been released.