Thief crashes stolen work truck while trying to get away from police in New Braunfels
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in New Braunfels were probably shocked when they began chasing a vehicle that had been stolen from a local electric company.
According to the New Braunfels Police Department Facebook page, it all started just before 7:30 A.M. Tuesday.
NBPD got a call that the Chevy Expo work vehicle had been stolen from the business on Industrial Drive.
Officers spotted the stolen truck near the I-35 and 306 intersection. They attempted to stop the driver but they sped up and a chase got under way.
Officers backed off due to the erratic driving of the thief. It was a short time later that the driver crashed into 3 pickups at the Courtyard Plaza Shopping Center at Seguin Avenue but kept on going.
Officers used their vehicles to surround the truck before it could get back onto I-35.
Police say the driver, a 22 year old San Antonio man was taken into custody. he was booked at the Comal County Jail on charges including: Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle.
Since one of the drivers in a pickup he crashed into was hurt, the thief will face additional charges. Police learned the man also had several active warrants in Bexar County.
The thief’s name hasn’t been released.