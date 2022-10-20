Thief steals 14-foot-tall Halloween skeleton in Austin

(Texas News Radio) — Someone stole a 14-foot-tall Halloween skeleton from the front of an Austin home Saturday afternoon.

Security camera captured someone in a white SUV walking up to the skeleton in the middle of the afternoon on northwest Austin front yard, take it down, and stuff it into the back of their vehicle.

KXAN-TV reported the neighborhood HOA is offering a $50 reward for the return of the stolen skeleton.

The HOA’s president said the victim is a single mom who is currently sick.

“It is ‘just a Halloween decoration,’” Grazia Ruskin told KXAN. “But somebody invaded our space and they took [her] property, and that’s not okay with me.”

The suspect is described as a person with red hair driving a white 2007 to 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with possible damage on the front bumper and possibly missing license plates.

Information about the theft can be directed to the neighborhood HOA through email at [email protected]