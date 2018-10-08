Thief steals pickup truck with two children inside

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two children abducted by a vehicle thief are back with their family after a terrifying ordeal.

San Antonio police say a man left his 9-year-old and 4-year-old children in his Toyota Tundra around 1 this morning while he went inside his sister’s residence at the Park West Apartments on West Avenue. He told his sister to watch the children, and that’s when a suspect jumped into the truck and took off.

The woman got into her own vehicle, called police and tried to follow the truck. The 9-year-old boy was found at a Circle K on Sir Winston. The 4-year-old girl was found nearby, and the suspect abandoned the truck at an apartment complex off of Braesview. The search continues for the thief.