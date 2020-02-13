      Weather Alert

Thieves crash truck into Cibolo CVS in an attempt to steal ATM

Don Morgan
Feb 13, 2020 @ 11:43am
Photo: Cibolo Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Cibolo are looking for three people who drove a truck through the front doors of the CVS Pharmacy on Cibolo Valley Drive Thursday morning.

At around 5:30 A.M., a dark colored truck plowed through the front doors of the pharmacy. Two males then ran into the building and tried to steal the ATM that was close to the entrance while the person driving the truck pulled out of the building.

The two people inside the store weren’t able to get away with the ATM but the store has some serious damage to the entrance.


 

Anybody with information is asked to call the Cibolo Police Department at 210- 659-1999 or the Guadalupe County Crimestoppers  877-403-TIPS (8477) .

