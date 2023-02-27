Thieves fail at attempt to break into ATM on San Antonio’s North side

pHOTO: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

SAN ANTNIO (KTSA News) — Some thieves who attempted to break into an ATM didn’t get away with any cash but, they may have left behind a piece of evidence.

It happened at a Chase Bank branch near Loop 1604 and Blanco Road at around 4:14 A.M Monday.

The thieves pulled up in a truck and struggled to break into the ATM. They eventually gave up but while they hurried to leave the scene, one of the thieves dropped a gold chain.

Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone they suspected of the crime.

There is video footage from a surveillance camera and investigators will take a look to see if they can get a good look at whoever tried to get into the ATM.