Thieves leave empty handed in attempted ATM theft
pHOTO: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News )– In this case ATM stands for Attempted Thievery Misfired.
A group of men tried to steal the ATM at the Chase Bank branch in the 12500 block of Northwest Military Highway.
The men tied a chain around the machine and tried to pull the front off the machine.
They managed to do some damage to the machine but failed at their goal of getting some cash.
Police were called by some witnesses at a nearby coffee shop.
The men were long gone when officers showed up and a search of the area was unsuccessful.
But there is surveillance video and police will use it during their investigation.