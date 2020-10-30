      Weather Alert

Thieves leave empty handed in attempted ATM theft

Don Morgan
Oct 30, 2020 @ 8:50am
pHOTO: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News )– In this case ATM stands for Attempted Thievery Misfired.

A group of men tried to steal the ATM at the Chase Bank branch in the 12500 block of Northwest Military Highway.

The men tied a chain around the machine and tried to pull the front off the machine.

They managed to do some damage to the machine but failed at their goal of getting some cash.

Police were called by some witnesses at a nearby coffee shop.

The men were long gone when officers showed up and a search of the area was unsuccessful.

But there is surveillance video and police will use it during their investigation.

TAGS
ATM San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio fire chief seen in photos eating sushi off naked woman
Bexar County deputies seize firearms, drugs in arrest of gang member
Former Congressman Beto O'Rourke block walks in San Antonio
WellMed employee's vehicle stolen with patients' medical records
Mayor condemns photo of fire chief posing with woman covered with sushi