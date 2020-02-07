      Weather Alert

Thieves steal San Antonio man’s truck, wallet and tacos in early morning hold-up

Don Morgan
Feb 7, 2020 @ 10:26am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for a pair of crooks who held up a man at gunpoint outside of a west side restaurant.

The man told officers that he was walking out of a Mexican restaurant, Tacos Martinez,  in the 5000 block of West Commerce at around 6:30 A.M. Friday when the pair came up to him and one of them had a gun.

The victim reports that he was beat up by the duo who stole his wallet, his truck and to add insult to injury…the breakfast tacos he had just bought.

The man says the pair took off and were followed by a third person who was driving a Ford Fusion.

Police searched the area for the stolen Chevy S-10 but couldn’t locate it. They’ll continue investigating the crime.

The man did not require medical attention.

