Thieves tie up clerk then break into convenience store ATM
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who tied up a convenience store clerk and robbed an ATM.
It was just after 5 A.M. when three men in hoodies came into the Murphy’s location in the 2500 block of Southeast Military Drive.
One of them jumped over the counter and tied up the clerk.
The other two broke into the ATM inside the store.
They managed to get some cash from the machine before running out the back door.
There’s no information released on whether or not the clerk was injured during the robbery.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t locate the men. The investigation continues.