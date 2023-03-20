Thinking Out Loud About Arresting Trump

Source: YouTube

I start with the premise that Democrats and their media most prefer, and are financially invested in, Trump being the 2024 GOP nominee.

Yes, they hate him. And they love him. Ever since 2015, they’ve said “hate” with their words and “love” with the tongue-bath continuous coverage and repeating of his every word and action.

They probably think he’s their easiest opponent for Biden-Harris, or whatever combination of that we wind up with.

From there, the question is: why indict Trump (or threaten to)? A few thoughts here.