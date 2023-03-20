KTSA KTSA Logo

Thinking Out Loud About Arresting Trump

By Jack Riccardi
March 20, 2023 3:11PM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

I start with the premise that Democrats and their media most prefer, and are financially invested in, Trump being the 2024 GOP nominee.

Yes, they hate him. And they love him. Ever since 2015, they’ve said “hate” with their words and “love” with the tongue-bath continuous coverage and repeating of his every word and action.

They probably think he’s their easiest opponent for Biden-Harris, or whatever combination of that we wind up with.

From there, the question is: why indict Trump (or threaten to)? A few thoughts here.

More about:
550 KTSA
Alvin Bragg
arrest
Donald Trump
indictment
jack riccardi
Joe Biden
Just A Minute

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
3

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
4

San Antonio man shot and robbed outside of his Northeast Side home
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse