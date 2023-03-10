Third person arrested in connection with deadly dog attack

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s been a third arrest made in connection with last month’s deadly dog attack on San Antonio’s West Side.

This latest arrest comes after police were told residents who witnessed the attack were receiving death threats.

SAPD began investigating the threats and Thursday afternoon, they arrested Destiny Marie Cardona on a charge of retaliation, which is a third degree felony.

She was brought to the Bexar County Jail with bond set at $25,000.

The dog’s owners, Christian Moreno and his wife, Abilene Schneider are still being held at the Bexar County Jail.

They’re both charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person.

The February 24 attack resulted in the death of 81 year old Ramon Najera. Three other people were injured.