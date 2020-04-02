Third SAPD officer could have COVID-19
A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Deputy City manager Maria Villagomez told the city council Thursday that a third San Antonio police officer had tested positive for COVID-19, but San Antonio Metro Health had not confirmed the results.
Villagomez says city officials were notified Wednesday night.
Earlier Wednesday, it was revealed that a second officer was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Metro Health is investigating the case in an effort to determine how this individual became infected. The first SAPD officer who tested positive had close contact with a family member who had traveled.
Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger told City Council that officers were notified and members of the public who had contact with him have been sent letters. Bridger said possible exposure of the virus to the public was very low, because the person remained in their vehicle while the officer wrote a ticket.