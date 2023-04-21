Third suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting on West Side

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A third suspect is now in custody as the investigation into a West Side shooting death continues.

KSAT-TV reports 19-year-old Darius Wadlington was arrested Thursday night and charged in the September murder of Carlos Madrazo.

Investigators say Wadlington, Javon Hardaway, Darryl Love II, and Corey Salas each went inside of an apartment to find someone on September 8. Witnesses told police the four men were armed with handguns. Police were told they were looking for someone who accused Love of stealing money, but witnesses say Love shot Madrazo numerous times after he told the men to leave.

Investigators say the four men left the scene and Madrazo died at University Hospital.

Beyond Wadlington’s arrest Thursday, court records show Love was arrested and charged with murder just over a week after the homicide, and Hardaway was arrested in December on similar charges.

Salas remains at large, but there is a warrant out for his arrest.