Third travel-related case of coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio
Photo: CDC
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced Sunday its third confirmed travel-related case of COVID-19 coronavirus.
The city said this patient had recently traveled to Spain.
“The three cases we have confirmed are travel-related, and we are working to contain the spread,” said Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick. “Our community can help minimize the spread of the virus by practicing good hygiene habits, social distancing and staying home if they are sick.”
San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said it is in the process of tracing who this patient may have been in contact with.