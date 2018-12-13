This Christmas concert is all about that bass, no treble

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Calling all tuba players! Polish off that sousaphone, euphonium, tuba or baritone horn and get ready for the 40th Annual Tubameister Christmas Concert this weekend.

Semi-retired band director Ray Grim helped start the San Antonio Christmas tradition. He says one year, they had more than 220 participants. They didn’t all fit on stage at the Arneson River Theatre.

“When we have that many, we have to split them up. Some will be on stage, others will be on Rosita’s Bridge and on the audience side of the Arneson,” said Grim.

This year’s concert is scheduled Saturday, December 15.

“There will also be a group from UTSA that will be performing a couple of tunes,” said Grim.

Registration will be from 9:30 to 10:30 Saturday morning at St. John’s Lutheran Church on East Nueva Street. A one-hour rehearsal will follow.

“At 11:30, we’ll cross the street and walk through La Villita to the Arneson River Theatre for the concert at noon,” said Grim.

Admission is free.

The Tubameisters will play on Trey Ware’s “Hope for the Holidays” program Friday morning on KTSA.