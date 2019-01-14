This Mens-Product Icon Thinks Men Are Too Manly

Gillette,(the razor people), mother-ship P&G is making a social statement.

In their new ad campaign, Gillette is telling men they need to tone it down a bit. C’mon fellas, you’re too much of a man. You’re too rough around the edges. Do you have to me so… manly?

According to Gillette, America has a problem with “toxic masculinity” that needs fixing, pronto.

So dad, quit barking all that stuff into your son’s head. And if you don’t teach him that he can go overboard and be too much of a man Gillette will.

It’s called social conditioning through advertising.

Pankaj Bhalla, Gillette brand director for North America said, “We are taking a realistic look at what’s happening today, and aiming to inspire change by acknowledging that the old saying ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ is not an excuse.”

Watch the ad here and sound off in the comments section on the Trey Ware page.