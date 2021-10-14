This weekend best chance to get Halloween costume

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Halloween is just two weekends away and local spooky shops say now is the time to claim your costume.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume Shop opened 8 years ago and has been at home at the location on Austin Highway for the last 6 years.
“A lot of people don’t know that there are stores locally ran by San Antonians,” Lynn Tellez, the owner of Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume Shop and an Army veteran, said.
Tellez said that every year she handpicks her Halloween costume selection at an industry tradeshow in January and takes great measures to create a selection of popular items for the two months each year the store is open.
Tellez said the most popular item sold this year is the iconic Ghost Face mask, as the Scream franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary.
“We sold them out in one day,” Tellez. “I mailed it everywhere, to Tennessee, to Georgia, to Pennsylvania.”
Popularity is one factor in the one-day sell-outs, but Tellez said there is another reason: Costumes have not been immune to the supply chain and distribution issues reportedly plaguing a wide range of global industries from toys to vehicles.
“We ordered back in January, so we were lucky enough to have gotten orders already,” she said. “There are people who waited and ordered in March that didn’t get anything.”
Overall, sales are up at Hocus Pocus as the coronavirus surge slows and kids have gotten the green light to trick or treat this year, but that means that the best selection will sell out soon.
“This weekend coming will probably be the last you’ll have a big BIG selection,” Tellez said.
Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume Shop sells kid and adult costumes in regular and plus sizes in addition to spooky home decor.