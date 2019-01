SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Thousand Oaks Drive will be closed to commuters Thursday.

The City of San Antonio says the road will be closed between Wurzbach Parkway and Interstate 35 starting at 7 a.m.

Construction crews will be making repairs to a railroad crossing in that area. It is part of an ongoing project involving the city’s Transportation and Capital Improvements department and Union Pacific Railroad that began in October 2017.

The road is expected to reopen Friday morning.