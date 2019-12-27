      Weather Alert

Thousands in Asia marvel at “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse

Associated Press
Dec 27, 2019 @ 5:28am

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) – People along a swath of southern Asia have gazed at the sky in marvel at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.

Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers’ eyes.

Thousands gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at mosques.

