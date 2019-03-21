Thousands of San Antonio students will get free books this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – 40,000 new books will be given away to thousands of Northside ISD students this weekend.

The book giveaway is geared toward students who attend the districts Title 1 schools.

Lisa Turner is Director of State and Federal Programs. She says Title 1 schools typically have a higher population of financially disadvantaged students. She tells us the book giveaway is often the only opportunity they have to actually bring home books that they can keep.

Students and their families can head over to the Paul Taylor Field House on Culebra Road Saturday morning. They’ll open the doors at 8 and students can start choosing their free books at 9. Each student can select 8 free books.

At last year’s giveaway, 6,000 people attended and all books were distributed.