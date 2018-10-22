Thousands turn out to vote early in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lots of people are hitting the polls early to get their votes in during the early voting period.

The Bexar County Elections Department says 14,851 voters had cast their ballots halfway though the day. It expects the day to finish close to the record first day of early voting in 2016, when over 35,000 voters took the first chance to cast their ballots.

The department is asking you be patient at the polls.

The state overall has seen the number of registered voters increase, with the current voter roll now at 15.8 million people.

Bexar County has just over 1 million registered voters.