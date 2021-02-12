Threat of icy roads shakes up COVID-19 vaccination schedules Monday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Because of the possibility of icy roads Monday, University Health won’t start COVID-19 vaccination operations until noon at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.
Anyone who has an appointment Monday morning at Wonderland can show up for their shot that afternoon or any other day next week.
Meanwhile, WellMed has decided to shut down its vaccination operations at senior centers Monday because of the weather.
In addition, all available appointments at WellMed-run community vaccination centers have been scheduled through Saturday, Feb. 13. No more appointments for the coronavirus vaccine are being made at this time.
You can visit wellmedhealthcare.com/vaccine/, WellMed’s Facebook page and local media outlets for the latest information.