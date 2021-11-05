Three arrested, charged with human smuggling by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three men are behind bars after they were arrested for human smuggling in Kerrville.
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that they received a tip about 6 vehicles that were being used to smuggle illegal immigrants.
Deputies were able to track down four of the vehicles as they traveled in the Eastbound lanes of IH-10 Tuesday afternooon.
What followed next was a high speed pursuit that included drivers attempting to run deputies off the road.
One of the vehicles exited the highway in Comfort. It was eventually located but nobody was inside.
The other vehicles were stopped in Boerne.
The three men were booked on charges of human smuggling and assault with a deadly weapon.
They’ve been identified as 27 year old Emmanuel Dominguez Marrero, 20 year old Homero Castro Jr. and 22 year old Luis Silvapardo.
Silapardo was holding a gram of cocaine and is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
All three men are being held at the Kerr County Jail.
“This convoy of vehicles engaged in human smuggling activities is a new level of aggression from those breaking our immigration laws,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “This pursuit not only put our investigators and patrol deputies at high risk, but all drivers in that area of I-10. This chase covered nearly 40 miles of interstate at speeds that would likely have been fatal had a driver lost control. We will continue to use all legal means to intercept and apprehend those engaged in human smuggling. Cases like this present a very real and unpredictable danger to the people of Kerr County and surrounding communities. I would like to express our appreciation to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Boerne Police Department, and Texas DPS Highway Patrol for their assistance.”