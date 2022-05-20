      Weather Alert

Three arrested, deputy hurt in high speed chase in Northeast San Antonio

Don Morgan
May 20, 2022 @ 5:56am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase ends in a crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side Thursday night.

It began when a Bexar County Deputy pulled over a white SUV at Loop 410 near Rigsby. Turns out the SUV was stolen and the driver took off, swiping the deputy as they sped away.

A chase ended a few miles away when the stolen SUV crashed into a parked car on Goldfield.

Three people, two females and a male, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away but deputies were able to catch them.

They’re facing several charges including aggravated arrest of a peace officer.

The Deputy who was hit at the start of the chase was brought to a hospital with a leg injury.

The person driving the SUV was brought to a hospital for treatment of a medical issue.

The names and ages of the occupants in the stolen vehicle haven’t been released.

 

 

TAGS
Bexar County Deputy High-speed chase Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Man impaled with a baseball bat during fight near Southwest San Antonio convenience store
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | May 13, 2022
Spurs reveal 50th anniversary season logo
Mexican national drowns while swimming in Guadalupe River
Schertz Police find 25 kilos of cocaine in abandoned pickup
Connect With Us Listen To Us On