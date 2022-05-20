Three arrested, deputy hurt in high speed chase in Northeast San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A high speed chase ends in a crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side Thursday night.
It began when a Bexar County Deputy pulled over a white SUV at Loop 410 near Rigsby. Turns out the SUV was stolen and the driver took off, swiping the deputy as they sped away.
A chase ended a few miles away when the stolen SUV crashed into a parked car on Goldfield.
Three people, two females and a male, jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away but deputies were able to catch them.
They’re facing several charges including aggravated arrest of a peace officer.
The Deputy who was hit at the start of the chase was brought to a hospital with a leg injury.
The person driving the SUV was brought to a hospital for treatment of a medical issue.
The names and ages of the occupants in the stolen vehicle haven’t been released.