Three arrested in drug bust on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Guns, ammo and more than a quarter million dollars worth of drugs were seized during a bust at a Northeast side home Tuesday evening.
Bexar County Deputies executed a warrant to a home in the 6800 block of Glendora.
Once they were inside the home, they found 150 grams of cocaine, 15 pounds of top grade pot, along with two handguns, a rifle and a lot of ammo.
Three people were arrested as a result.
40 year old Calvin Richardson, 65 year old Barry Smith and 45 year old Loressa White are all facing several drug and weapons charges.
The bust was part of a coordinated effort by the Texas Anti-Gang Unit initiative, members of BCSO Organized Crime Unit, DEA Task Force Group D54, SAPD HIDTA, Converse Police, Texas DPS, and ATF.
The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $284,000.