Three burglary suspects under arrest after crash involving BCSO vehicle on far west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects accused of crashing their car into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase are now in jail.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were chasing the car the suspects were driving around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. But investigators say the driver lost control and hit another deputy’s vehicle that was pulled over during an unrelated traffic stop. The suspects tried to run away from the deputies, but they were arrested a short time later.

The deputy conducting the traffic stop was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the car the suspects were driving matched the description of one that might have been involved in recent burglaries in the area. Deputies chased the car on Talley Road, on the far west side, the driver of the suspect vehicle eventually crashing while driving on the wrong side of the road.

Steven Neely, 17, Aria Frausto, 17 and Robert Alvarez, 20 are facing numerous charges.