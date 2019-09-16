Three busted with meth, stolen cars in northern Bexar Co.
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people were arrested in far northern Bexar County after neighbors suspected some drug business was being done out of a home.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it had received tips on Facebook and Nextdoor about the activity going on.
The sheriff’s office said narcotics deputies followed up on a complaint about drug activity going on in the 200 block of Deer Cross Lane — located in an area north of Stone Oak.
In the house, deputies found 58.2 grams of methamphetamine, roughly 3 grams of heroin and 5.5 grams of marijuana. Deputies also found two stolen vehicles on the property and a handgun.
The sheriff’s office arrested 39-year-old Jason Munson, 39-year-old Justin Jaloway and 24-year-old Katelyn Mallot on a variety of drug possession charges.