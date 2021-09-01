Three car crash in San Antonio sends four to hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A crash on San Antonio’s Northeast side sends four people to the hospital.
It was just before 10 P.M. when the driver of a Nissan sped through a red light at Walzem and Mesquite Farm Road.
The speeding driver hit two other vehicles, including a pickup with a family of 3 inside. The impact caused the pickup to roll over. The family was brought to Northeast Baptist, all 3 with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle wasn’t hurt.
The speeding driver was also hospitalized. Police say he suffered serious injuries in the crash.
No charges have been filed at this point as police are still investigating.