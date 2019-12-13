Three companies get scooter contracts in San Antonio
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: People ride Lime shared dockless electric scooters along Venice Beach on August 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Shared e-scooter startups Bird and Lime have rapidly expanded in the city. Some city residents complain the controversial e-scooters are dangerous for pedestrians and sometimes clog sidewalks. A Los Angeles Councilmember has proposed a ban on the scooters until regulations can be worked out. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio City Council has approved scooter contracts with Bird, Razor and Lime.
The vote was 10-1 to allow each company to operate 1,000 dockless vehicles for the next two years.
District 5 councilwoman Shirley Gonzales cast the only dissenting vote.
“I don’t believe that this was a very good attempt to address micro mobility in our city,” said Gonzales. She added that the scooter contracts were developed as a downtown “entertainment” feature, instead of alternative transportation.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg noted that dealing with problems related to scooters hasn’t been easy.
“We have done, I think, a good job in being responsive to those concerns and complaints and have come up with something completely innovative enough for us to maintain control and adjust for safety, aesthetic and other issues,” said Nirenberg.
City council also decided to temporarily do away with the curfew which prohibited scooter riding between 11 pm and 6 a.m.