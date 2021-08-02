      Weather Alert

Three construction workers hospitalized after getting hit by driver on San Antonio highway

Don Morgan
Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three construction workers are in the hospital after a driver ran into a construction convoy.

It was around 1 A.M. when a man heading Southbound IH-35 drove into a construction area near the Broadway exit.

Two of the three construction workers he hit are in the hospital in serious condition while the third was brought in with a broken leg.

After plowing into the workers, the driver got out of his S-U-V and ran away.

Police are still searching for the driver who will be charged with three counts of Failure to Render Aid and Serious Bodily Injury.

The main lanes of that section of I-35 were closed while police conducted their investigation.

