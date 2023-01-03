KTSA KTSA Logo

Three Days into New Year, People Unite in Prayer

By Jack Riccardi
January 3, 2023 2:41PM CST
Share

It was shocking, sickening and scary to see Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin crumple to the turf last night in the first quarter of the Bills-Cincinnati game.

Never saw a moment quite like it, while watching live sports.

The immediate, instinctive response from players, coaches, spectators, commentators, fellow athletes, media folk, etc., etc. was prayer. Heartfelt, fervent and calls for continued prayer.

I believe this response is almost entirely authentic and sincere, allowing for maybe a little posturing or bandwagoning.

And I think it tells us a lot about what we really believe about prayer, faith and God, despite what we are often told about prayer and public affirmation of faith being coercive, menacing or triggering. In fact, prayer was all we had in the first scary moments last night. All anyone had, other than a handful of medical professionals, who went to work on Damar, heroically.

I pray for Damar Hamlin’s life and recovery, and for the comfort of his mother, family and teammates. They need our prayers, and so do we.

More about:
550 KTSA
Damar Hamlin
faith
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
Prayer
San Antonio

Popular Posts

1

West side crash kills 8-year-old, driver charged with intoxication manslaughter
2

Areas of Bexar, Kerr and Bandera Counties under boil water order
3

SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
4

Fatal crash closes Westbound Loop 410 in San Antonio
5

One killed in two car crash on San Antonio's Southwest side