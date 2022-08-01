Three family members accused of dumping body on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three members of the same family are in jail, each of them suspects in the dumping of a body outside a vacant house on the West Side in July.
Investigators say Frank Rangel, his son Adam Rangel and his daughter Alysson Paredes are charged with concealing the body of Gloria Martinez, whose death is ruled a homicide.
Police say surveillance video shows all three playing a role in dumping and then moving Martinez’s body in a plastic bin on July 19 and the morning of July 20.
KSAT reports that court documents suggest that police may be looking for more suspects in the murder.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says Martinez was stabbed to death.
