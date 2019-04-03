Three indicted in King Jay Davila murder and cover-up case

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people have been indicted by a Bexar County grand jury for their roles in the death of King Jay Davila and the cover-up after the fact.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday the baby’s father, Christopher Davila, has been charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, a first degree felony.

The office alleges that Davila assumed care and custody of King Jay January 3rd. He’s accused of striking the baby with an unknown object, struck the baby against an unknown object or through an unknown means and Davila failed to get medical treatment for his child..

If he is convicted, Davila could get five to 99 years or life in prison.

In addition to that crime, prosecutors say Davila was also charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a human corpse, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a controlled substance.

On the tampering charge, prosecutors say Davila knew an investigation had begun January 4th and he intentionally concealed the baby’s corpse with the intent to hinder the police department’s investigation. It’s a second degree felony.

Police say they found him in possession of a firearm in a car and had a criminal amount of an undisclosed controlled substance January 10th.

If convicted of the tampering crime, he could face two to 20 years in prison. Davila could get two to 10 years in prison if he is convicted on the firearm charge.

Davila’s cousin, Angie Torres, and his mother, Beatrice Sampayo, were also indicted by a grand jury on tampering charges.

The indictment alleges that Davila, Torres and Sampayo concealed the baby’s car seat while knowing a search and investigation was underway to find King Jay. All three could get two to 10 years in prison if convicted of that crime.

Police eventually found King Jay Davila’s body on the northeast side of San Antonio off of Eisenhauer Road under a bridge.