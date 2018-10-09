Three men, 1 woman missing after Hill Country floods

DALLAS (AP) – The search has resumed for four people missing after a Hill Country RV park was overrun by raging floodwaters.

Texas Game Warden Rachel Kellner says the search resumed Tuesday morning with crews walking the banks of the South Llano River downstream from Junction, Texas, and a few boats going in. She says it is very windy and that the river is rising again, with more rain expected.

She says the current is too strong for some boats to get into the river and because of the weather conditions, no helicopters can get into the air.

Kellner says the four missing are one woman and three men. Earlier, officials said all four are men.

Emergency personnel in helicopters and boats rescued 19 people Monday in Junction, a small city about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin.