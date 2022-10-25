Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Image: Pexels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side.

It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive.

KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on Rittiman Road as they fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the chest. He’s in critical condition at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police searched the area by air and on the ground but haven’t been able to locate the suspected shooters and didn’t provide a description of them.

The investigation continues.