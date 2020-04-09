Three more H-E-B workers test positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO ( KTSA News) -H-E-B reports three more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to five.
The employees worked at three separate locations in the San Antonio area.
One of the employees diagnosed with the novel coronavirus worked at the store on Nacogdoches Road at Thousand Oaks in the Northeast Side. The individual has not been in the store since April 1.
An employee at the H-E-B store on W.W.White Road also has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The employee last worked at the store March 31.
A third H-E-B worker who tested positive for COVID-19 worked at the West Side store on Bandera Road at Guilbeau. The individual has not been to the store since April 3.
Company officials say employees at all three stores have been notified and the stores have been deep-cleaned and sanitized multiple times.
“While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face,” read a statement on the company’s website.