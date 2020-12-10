Three murder suspects found in Guadalupe County motel
Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has arrested three people in connection with a murder of a 24 year old man.
Joshua Fowler was shot during an altercation at a home on Dubose Road in Southeast Bexar County Tuesday night.
He died shortly after he arrived at San Antonio Military Medical Center.
About 24 hours later, three people were arrested after they were found at a motel in Guadalupe County.
They are 23 year old Lane Devon Wootan, 46 year old Jennifer Wootan Blankenship and 59 year old William Blankenship.
All three are being charged with Fowler’s murder and have been booked at the Bexar County Jail.