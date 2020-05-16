Three new COVID-19-related deaths, 2,120 cases
Mayor Ron Nirenberg-COVID-19 Briefing/Screen Shot from COSAGOV Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -San Antonio Metro Health reports three new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 62.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the latest victims were a Hispanic female in her 70s, an African American female in her 90s, and an Asian female in her 60s. All three had underlying health issues.
As more people are tested for COVID-19, the number of positive cases continues to increase, reaching 2,120 on Friday. The mayor said 42 of the new cases were from the Bexar County Jail and two new cases were at nursing homes.
Nirenberg said they’re closely monitoring an outbreak at Legacy Oaks West Nursing Home where 16 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Seventy patients are in the hospital, five more than Thursday, and 25 are on ventilators.
The mayor said 1,071 individuals who contracted COVID-19 have recovered.