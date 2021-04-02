Three people hurt in crash that forced closure of IH-35 on San Antonio’s Northeast Side
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are in the hospital following a crash that tied up traffic on San Antonio’s Northeast Side.
The crash involved a motorcycle and a car on IH-35 North near Starlight Terrace just after 2 A.M. Friday.
A man and a woman on a motorcycle were thrown from the bike when they were rear ended on the highway.
A passing motorist in a pickup was stopping to help but he didn’t see that another vehicle had already stopped and slammed into it.
The impact caused the car to roll onto the access road.
The driver of that vehicle and the couple on the motorcycle were brought to a hospital with minor injuries.
The man in the pickup wasn’t hurt.
As far as the driver who rear ended the motorcycle, they sped off after making impact and police are still searching for them.