Two suspects arrested, a third on the loose after shots fired at plain clothes San Antonio police officers

By Don Morgan
June 6, 2023 5:25AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people in custody and a third is on the run after they opened fire at two plain clothes San Antonio police officers.

KSAT-12 reports the officers spotted a vehicle they believed suspicious at around 7 p.m. Monday. They began following the vehicle in the area of Gevers and Dawson after the occupants began shooting toward a building.

Police say when the suspects spotted them, they turned their guns on the officers.

Investigators say the unmarked police car was hit, but the officers were not. The officers did not return fire as the shooters sped off.

A perimeter was set up, which helped police catch two of the suspects, but a third person is at large.

The shooters are facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

